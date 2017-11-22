× Fatal shooting outside Indy Family Dollar follows series of armed robberies at the business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A father of three gunned down outside an east side business has been identified.

The shooting took place Tuesday night in the Family Dollar parking lot near 21st and Arlington.

Police say 28-year-old Cory Miller was shot and killed sitting in his car outside the store.

Employees at Family Dollar say they are concerned for their own safety because police reports show violence at that store and several other Family Dollar stores nearby is not unusual the last couple of months.

The day after the killing, family members set up a small memorial at the scene. One woman who shares a child with Cory says she heard about the death from Cory’s 10-year-old son.

“I just got a call from my son and he said, ‘My daddy is gone’ and I just broke to my knees,” said one family member.

That woman asked not to be identified and doesn’t know what led up to the shooting. Police have not released a motive, but even having that information wouldn’t ease the family’s pain.

“Don’t nobody deserve to lose a father,” said that woman. “My son will grow up fatherless now. It’s unfair. You all took his life for nothing.”

Unfortunately, shootings at Family Dollar stores on the east side have become all too common. Just one mile south at a different Family Dollar on Arlington, a clerk just narrowly survived being shot in the chest during a robbery last month.

According to a stack of police reports, there have been at least six armed robberies since late June at three different Family Dollar stores on the east side, including three separate robberies at the location at 21st and Arlington.

In a statement regarding the robberies, Family Dollar wrote, “We strive to create a safe work and shopping environment by tailoring our store operations and security for each store.”

Regardless of where the shootings happened, Cory’s loved one wishes people would think about the emotional toll gun violence can have on families and in this case Cory’s children.

“All of us we’re hurting from it because we all know Cory is a good dude. Ain’t no way he should be taken this early, especially around the holidays. It’s just not fair,” said that woman.

So far, no arrests have been made in the homicide. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.