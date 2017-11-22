IMPD conducts ‘quality of life’ sweep on east side to learn about residents’ concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis residents got a chance to talk with law enforcement officers Friday to spark change in their community.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's North District, along with volunteers, went door-to-door in the Oxford neighborhood on the east side. They asked residents what they think needs to change to feel safer.

In September, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and Mayor Joe Hogsett walked the neighborhood as part of one of their public safety walks.

Friday's walk was a "quality of life sweep" to find out residents' concerns and provide them with a variety of social services.

The Office of Public Health and Safety, Business of Neighborhood Services, Department of Metropolitan Development, Health and Hospital, Indianapolis EMS, and Animal Care Services intend to address the residents' concerns.