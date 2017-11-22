× Indiana Department of Revenue to host National Tax Security Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR), in collaboration with the Internal Revenue Service, will host National Tax Security Awareness Week starting November 27.

The week-long event is to encourage taxpayers to take additional steps in protecting their personal and financial information before the 2018 tax season.

“National Tax Security Awareness Week offers DOR an opportunity to better educate our Hoosier taxpayers on how to protect themselves against cybercriminals,” said DOR Commissioner Adam Krupp.

“As the holiday season brings exciting deals for shopping, it also brings the threat of online thieves seeking to trick customers into disclosing sensitive information—information that could be used to file a fraudulent tax return.”

Starting next week, the DOR will release helpful information each day for individuals and businesses to consider as they prepare for the upcoming tax season. But the holiday season isn’t the only time Indiana stands up to cyber-criminals.

Since 2014, Indiana has been one of the leading states in developing and implementing innovative ways to protect against identity theft and prevent fraud against Hoosier taxpayers. In 2016, more than $4.8 million in tax fraud was stopped through DOR’s Identity Protection Program.

“DOR is leading the charge of tax security as one of the top agencies in the United States with over $100 million in fraud stopped since its inception in 2014,” said Commissioner Krupp. “DOR is making it extremely difficult for cyber-criminals to attack Indiana’s taxpayers. As a result, we are seeing a gradual decline in fraud attempts, saving Hoosiers millions of dollars.”

Part of DOR’s Identity Protection Program is the Identity Confirmation Quiz, which asks selected customers a series of four questions. These questions are designed so only the customer would know the answers. The quiz is easy and convenient, and can be completed within minutes.

A total of 184,957 individuals have taken and passed the quiz for the 2016 filing season.

Whether or not customers receive a confirmation quiz, there are three key steps that the DOR urges customers to take to ensure their information remains secure, including: