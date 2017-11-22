Indiana teacher arrested after social media video shows her allegedly snorting drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Ind. - A high school teacher in northwest Indiana was arrested Wednesday after administrators were made aware of a video of her allegedly snorting surfaced.

Police were dispatched to Lake Central High School at around 11:30 a.m on the report of a teacher using a narcotic on school property.

Samantha Cox, 24, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lake Central High School teacher faces those charges after students posted a video that shows a teacher rolling up a bill and snorting drugs.

The St. John Police Department wants to recognize the students who quickly brought this incident to their attention.