Indiana woman turns over 21 dogs in desperate need of grooming, dental work to humane society

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – The White River Humane Society is in desperate need of financial assistance after acquiring nearly two dozen dogs yesterday.

Several White River Humane Society board members and an animal control officer picked up 21 dogs on Tuesday from a woman that was unable to take care of them any longer.

According to the humane society, all of the dogs are in desperate need of grooming and dental work. Some on the dogs’ nails are curling back into their paws. The dogs are Yorkies, Bichons, Chihuahuas, and Affen Pinschers.

This presents a real hardship for the humane society because they are already near capacity.

They hope to find good homes for all of the dogs. Their adoption fee will be $200.00 which will include spay/neuter, microchip, worming, and any necessary shots and medication.

You can apply to adopt one of the dogs on the humane society’s website here.

Also, if you would like to donate to the humane society, you can make a check out to WRHS and mail it to White River Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Bedford, IN 47421.