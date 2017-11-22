Many men growing facial hair all November raising awareness about the ‘Movember’ movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dr. Khyati Soni Physician from Community Health Network joins us today to talk about 'Movember'. Dr. Soni says some of the men she sees for exams say they didn't come in because they 'felt fine', but many diseases don't start showing symptoms until they've progressed.

Men avoid the doctor, preventative care, and the screenings they need. Sometimes leading to cancer and heart disease, which is the leading causes of death for men. Have the man in your life book an appointment when you do. More information on 'Movember' here.

