One year later, Flora holds vigil for young sisters killed by arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—People in Flora are once again grieving the deaths of four sisters.

It’s been one year since the girls died in a house fire that investigators later determined someone intentionally set. State police haven’t arrested anyone for the crime.

Although temperatures were near-freezing, dozens came out to show the family support during a vigil. Kids who lost their friends and classmates cried alongside family desperate for answers a year later.

“It’s everybody,” said Flora resident Sarah Hanaway. “Teachers were affected, the kids were affected. It’s just been rough.”

The girls’ mother Gaylin was too emotional to join the crowds today. She watched the vigil from farther away. After a tough day, family says she was distraught to speak at the vigil, but wanted to thank everyone for their support.

To solve her daughters' case, state police need new information.

“Anything we get is better than we have,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

With the reward up to $12,000, a group hopes nearly doubling it will lead to new tips. They hope $20,000 will spur someone to help the family get justice.

“People know things,” said Hanaway. “Somebody knows something. They just need to talk.”

Also at the vigil tonight, were family members of the teens murdered in Delphi, Abby Williams and Libby German.

Nearby was state police superintendent Doug Carter. While there he met NAACP state director Barbara Bolling-Williams who’s been critical of the state’s investigation.

Both plan to meet up for a more extended conversation after Thanksgiving.

Family and friends of the Flora fire victims are trying to double the reward money for information. In just the last month, the group has raised three thousand dollars more, bringing the total up to $12,000.

Their latest fundraiser, selling cookbooks inspired by the four sisters raised $5,000, but without a new donor, they had to use some of the money raised to print the second round of books.

They’re hoping to find someone or some business willing to pay the printing costs so all the money can go to the reward.

“If somebody feels that they want to do that, that’s what we need,” said Hanaway. “$2,000 to pay for the next edition and that would be the best Christmas present ever!”

If you want to donate to printing costs, you can reach out to the group directly, call Joyce Simpson at 574-967-4858.