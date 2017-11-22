× Police arrest 3 people on meth charges in Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Morgan County arrested three people during a meth bust this week.

On Monday, officers from the Morgan County P.A.C.E. Team seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash during the arrests.

Officers took the following individuals into custody: Cindy Ristine, 50, Martinsville; Brett Cooper, 19, Martinsville; and Lauren Truax, 23, Mooresville.

Charges against Ristine include possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and operating without ever receiving a license.

Cooper is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Charges against Truax including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.