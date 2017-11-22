× Police investigate fatal shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after two people were shot, one of which was killed, on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD was called to the 4400 block of Campbell around 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later they received another report of a person shot, this time in the 3500 block of East 39th Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe both men were shot at the same location, and at least one weapon was recovered.

We will update this story when more information is made available.