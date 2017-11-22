Police release surveillance video showing persons of interest in couple’s 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released new surveillance video Wednesday in a couple’s murder from last year.

On Nov. 23, 2016, officers responded to the 2300 block of Adams Street around 6 p.m.

Jessica Downey, 21, of Vincennes, Ind., was discovered by police slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. Downey was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later passed away. Just two hours later, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who discovered a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley off 25th and Oxford, just a few blocks away from where Downey was found.

Detectives identified the man as 20-year-old Evans Johnson of Camby, Indiana. Police said the victims were dating.

Both Downey and Johnson moved from the Vincennes Indiana area couple months prior to the murders. Both also had stayed several months in the Evansville Indiana area prior to Vincennes.

During the investigation, police say a surveillance video surfaced of a suspect vehicle and two persons of interest walking with Johnson just prior to his murder. The video shows Johnson walking behind the two persons of interest. Then, it shows two people running away.

Police say the two persons of interest could be from Evansville, Vincennes, or Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD homicide unit at 317-327-3475. Anyone wanting to report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. A tip to Crime Stoppers could lead to a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.