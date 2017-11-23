× A beautiful Thanksgiving ahead!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! We are starting off with clouds this morning but they will decrease this afternoon.

Temperatures are running a little below normal, topping out in the lower 40s.

Great night to check out the Lights at the Brickyard at IMS!

Chilly but dry for any black Friday shoppers.

We are also looking at great conditions when the lights go on at Monument Circle!

Travel in Indiana is looking good right through the middle of next week. Highs are even back in the 50s to start next week!