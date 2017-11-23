Here’s a list of local shops for Black Friday where you can find unique gifts, great deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– If you’re looking to beat long lines and find truly unique gifts, shopping local may be the way to go.
Check out some of these local stores that will be open on Black Friday and the deals they’re offering.
And don’t forget, ‘Small Business Saturday’ has even more specials for customers.
Silver In The City @ Mass Ave
Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off
Boomerang Boutique @ Mass Ave
Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Deals: BOGO 20 percent off
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off
Homespun: Modern Handmade @ Mass Ave
Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: First 10 customers will get a ‘swag bag’ with local goodies.
Black Sheep Gifts in Irvington
Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: First 25 customers get a free pair of socks.
James Dant: A Store for Men in Irvington
Friday hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: Spend over $100, get a $25 giftcard, first 25 people get $25 percent off, first 100 people entered into $100 giftcard drawing.
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Happy Thanksgiving. We’re open from 10am-9pm tomorrow! Black Friday deals include: spend over $100 in-store and we'll hook you up with a $25 gift card to spend in January. Plus, the first 25 people get 25% off their purchase (so get here early). Lastly, the first 100 people in store get entered to win a $100 gift card! Come by, hang out, and shop the best line-up of gifts in Indianapolis. . . . . . . . . #jamesdant #raleigh #americanmade #indiana #mens #workwear #clothing #shoplocal #indyigers #waxed #denim #heritage #redwing #contemporary #fashion #menswear #selvage #ironrangers #coffee #boots #filson #selvedge
Pitaya in Broad Ripple
Friday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Deals: BOGO 50 percent off on all clearance items.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.