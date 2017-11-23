Here’s a list of local shops for Black Friday where you can find unique gifts, great deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– If you’re looking to beat long lines and find truly unique gifts, shopping local may be the way to go.

Check out some of these local stores that will be open on Black Friday and the deals they’re offering.

And don’t forget, ‘Small Business Saturday’ has even more specials for customers.

Silver In The City @ Mass Ave

Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off

Boomerang Boutique @ Mass Ave

Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Deals: BOGO 20 percent off

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off

Homespun: Modern Handmade @ Mass Ave

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: First 10 customers will get a ‘swag bag’ with local goodies.

Mass Ave Toys

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Black Sheep Gifts in Irvington

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: First 25 customers get a free pair of socks.

James Dant: A Store for Men in Irvington

Friday hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Deals: Spend over $100, get a $25 giftcard, first 25 people get $25 percent off, first 100 people entered into $100 giftcard drawing.

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pitaya in Broad Ripple

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Deals: BOGO 50 percent off on all clearance items.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.