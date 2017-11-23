× Hoosier shoppers take advantage of pre-black Friday deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of Hoosiers ate their Thanksgiving meals early so they could head out to score some deals on gifts and gadgets.

Many stores opened their doors early for what could be called the “New Black Friday.” Many retailers are opening their doors earlier and earlier each Thanksgiving, in order to give eager shoppers an advance on some of the best deals.

At the Best Buy on Lafayette Road, some people were waiting in line 6 hours before the store opened. Many were hoping to get a deal on a TV.

Stores in Greenwood Park Mall also opened their doors early. They are open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday. They open back up again a 6 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

“It’s a fun process to plan. All of our shoppers have different preferences and different traditions to their holiday shopping, so we just make ourselves available for them,” said Simon Malls Director of Marketing, David Dawson.

The man who was first in line at the Best Buy on Lafayette Road said he got there at 11 a.m. He said while the deal on the TV might be good, he doesn’t plan to do any shopping on Thanksgiving Day next year.

“I think it’s a bit much. Thanksgiving is supposed to be spent with your families at home and all of this, I’m not a fan really,” said Xavier Sinkfield.

Here’s a list of Simon Mall hours for Black Friday:

Castleton Square Mall: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Circle Center Mall: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Edinburgh Premium Outlets: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Fashion Mall at Keystone: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Greenwood Park Mall: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Hamilton Town Center: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Check individual retailers for their hours before you head out.