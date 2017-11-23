× It’s finally time: 25 essential songs to get in the holiday spirit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Happy Thanksgiving!

While you are enjoying your turkey, you should also be pleased to know the social stigma around listening to Christmas music early has officially been lifted.

Now until New Year’s Day, you should be able to listen to as much holiday music as your heart desires.

To help get you in the mood, I created a playlist of the best holiday music ever to blast around the fireplace tonight.

So grab some family, some eggnog and enjoy some great music.

The playlist in Spotify form, hit follow to save:

The Pretenders – 2000 Miles

We start off in the 80’s with Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders. It must be Christmas time!

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Christmas All Over Again

The man was a hit machine, one of the best original Christmas songs ever. R.I.P Tom.

U2 – New Year’s Day

New Years should get some shine too. U2’s “New Year’s Day” from 1983 helped propel them into super stardom.

It also features The Edge’s best guitar solo ever at the end of this tune. He goes right in from playing the piano riff into completely shredding.

Run D.M.C – Christmas Is

“Give us the dough on Christmas yo” wins the award for best holiday hook of all-time. The rap is all about giving to the needy during the holidays.

Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

This was a single recorded by McCartney post-Beatles in 1979.

It’s gone on to become one of the most famous Christmas songs of all-time.

Adam Sandler – The Chanukah Song

Simply hilarious, Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” debuted in 1994 and lists an impressive roster of stars who celebrate the holiday.

Frank Sinatra – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Are you Team Sinatra or Team Bing Crosby? Nice little cameo by Ronald and Nancy Reagan at the 1:20 mark.

John Lennon – Happy Xmas

Paul McCartney wasn’t the only Beatle who got into the holiday spirit.

A fiery debate can ensue over which tune is better, “Happy Xmas” or “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Many loved ones around the world cannot spend the holidays with their families.

Darlene Love’s “Christmas” tells the story of missing and wanting that special someone during the holidays.

Wham! – Last Christmas

This is top 5, without a doubt. Last Christmas, George Michael unfortunately passed away at the age of 53.

The Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick

Christmas albums were very popular during the 60’s and so were The Beach Boys.

So naturally, they produced one that included this little gem.

Reel Big Fish – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

The original version has the lyrics, but lacks the music to make it great. Ska band Reel Big Fish stepped into the give it a backbone.

TLC – Sleigh Ride

TLC’s version of classic “Sleigh Ride” is good enough to have a full blown dance party post dinner.

Bruce Springsteen – Merry Christmas Baby

The fools would slide in “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” but this tune is Bruce’s best holiday song. What a sax solo.

Julian Casablancas – I Wish It Was Christmas Today

My personal favorite Christmas song of all-time, but that’s just because I love The Strokes.

Julian’s version was recorded from a popular SNL Christmas song featuring Tracy Morgan, Horatio sanz, Jimmy Fallon and Chris Kattan.

Bonus video from SNL:

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You

If I didn’t include this one I should be arrested for misconduct by IMPD.

She & Him – Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Did you know this is Zooey Deschanel’s band? What can’t she do.

Run-D.M.C. – Christmas in Hollis

They’re back!

Outside of producing countless hits on their own, Run D.M.C. has two of best Christmas songs of all-time, with “Christmas in Hollis” and the aforementioned, “Christmas Is.”

The Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight)

Everyone needs a little punk rock during the holidays to blow off the stress it brings.

Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland

Mixing synths with Christmas classics is a recipe for success. From 1987, British duo Eurythmics hit “Winter Wonderland” out of the park.

Cheap Trick – I Want You For Christmas

Instead of covering a classic or creating a mediocre Christmas song, Cheap Trick decided to rework their hit “I Want You To Want Me” to perfect results.

Check out the effort they put into this music video.

Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run

Another music legend taken too soon this year. Check Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” turns 60 on New Year’s Day.

John Mellencamp – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The real story here is Mellencamp’s hair in the music video, where do I sign up?

Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas

Tons of stars got together in 1984 to raise money for victims of a famine in Ethiopia.

What a song.

Otis Redding – White Christmas

Diving a little under the surface of the mainstream with Otis’ version, which rivals Bing’s 100 times out of 100.

Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad

This song just makes you happy. Feliciano, who hails from Puerto Rico, also gained widespread acclaim for his version of The Door’s “Light My Fire.”

Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Is Coming

Anyone who loves Charlie Brown will recognize this piano riff in a few seconds.