Four years ago, a woman heard the call to volunteer after Sherman told the story behind Threads of Compassion. Now she is continuing to pay it forward by volunteering with the group. Sherman went back to see her and see how she is making an impact on the charity.
Threads of Compassion
-
New boutique donates portion of sales to charity
-
A look inside Gathered Roots
-
Where is Sherman: Indiana State Fair
-
Where is Sherman? Learning about new dental technology
-
South side drivers complain of wet paint on Sherman Drive
-
-
New taco pub opens downtown
-
Testing out $20 toys
-
Local restaurant mixes health and house-made
-
Sherman checks out Speedway auto racing art exhibit
-
Creating new treasures from old materials
-
-
Behind the scenes with Black Widow
-
Does it work: Hover Cover
-
Salon Boutique opens in Fishers