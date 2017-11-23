× Windy warm up for Black Friday shoppers; Dry spell underway

COOL BIRD

HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone! Hope it is great and you have been surrounded by the ones you love!

We’ve been in a rather cool pattern as of late. 14 of the past 17 days have been below normal. Today’s high 45-degrees is the COOLEST Thanksgiving in three years.

WINDY WARM UP FRIDAY

For you shoppers – a windy warm up is coming Friday with temperatures returning to the mid-50s in the afternoon on brisk southwest winds of up to 25 mph.