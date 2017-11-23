Windy warm up for Black Friday shoppers; Dry spell underway
COOL BIRD
HAPPY THANKSGIVING everyone! Hope it is great and you have been surrounded by the ones you love!
We’ve been in a rather cool pattern as of late. 14 of the past 17 days have been below normal. Today’s high 45-degrees is the COOLEST Thanksgiving in three years.
WINDY WARM UP FRIDAY
For you shoppers – a windy warm up is coming Friday with temperatures returning to the mid-50s in the afternoon on brisk southwest winds of up to 25 mph.
An extended dry spell is underway and some longer range guidance is showing little to NO precipitation here until last day of the month!