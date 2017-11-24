15 people, 15 pets escape early morning fire on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department said 15 people and more than a dozen pets escaped injury after an early morning house fire on the east side of Indianapolis.

IFD crews were dispatched just before 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of North Kitley Avenue. Crews encountered heavy smoke when they arrived.

It happened at a single-story home split into two residences. Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes; they believe it started in the dryer at the residence on the 2432 side.

The fire awoke the residents. Five adults, 11 cats and three dogs lived there, IFD said.

The 2434 side sustained water damage. Residents living there were awakened by neighbors banging on their door. Four adults, six children and a dog all got out safely.

IFD estimated the damage at $60,000. IFD Victims Assistance was working with the American Red Cross to find shelter for the displaced residents.