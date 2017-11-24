× 17-year-old boy in ICU after car accident in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A 17-year-old boy is in intensive care after authorities responded to a single car crash Friday morning in Hancock County.

Just before 7:15 a.m., police responded to the area of Remarkable Dr and W. McKenzie Rd. on the report of a crash resulting in injury.

They determined that a 2005 Nissan 350Z was traveling east on W. McKenzie Rd. when it went off the roadway.

Police said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Methodist Hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit.

The crash is still under investigation.