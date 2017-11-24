× 2 people shot during Wednesday incident in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left two people injured.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2300 block of South Milton Drive to a shots fired call.

While police investigated, a man and a woman showed up at two different area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police said the woman was treated and released; the man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the pelvis.

According to police, the incident involved an ex-boyfriend, a new boyfriend and a girlfriend. Police said all individuals were known to one another and the shooting was “not a random home invasion.”

Police were still looking for one of the individuals involved and said the case remains an active investigation.