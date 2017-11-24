Check out these Indy area stores where you can find unique gifts for the whole family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas shopping doesn’t have to be stressful and chaotic with long lines– it can be as simple as heading to Mass Ave, and browsing these four shops.
Many local stores had Black Friday deals and the fun isn’t over yet. There will be even more specials for Small Business Saturday.
Take a look at these unique gift ideas for the whole family.
2018 Calendars- $15 and up
Jewelry Holders- $12 and up
Beer Cap Holder- $39.95
Indy T-shirts-$25
Cookbooks- $15 and up
Jewelry- $40 and up
Homemade Ornaments- $10 and up
Assorted Soaps- $5
Indy Clothing- $20 and up
Fashion Clothing- $30 and up
Dog Sweaters- $30 and up
Dog Toys- $5 and up
Saturday Hours:
Silver in the City: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off
Global Gifts: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Nurture Baby & Child: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Three Dog Bakery: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off