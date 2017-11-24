× Colts taking approach Jacoby Brissett will play versus Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nothing’s official regarding Jacoby Brissett’s availability for Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans, but the Indianapolis Colts’ actions have spoken volumes regarding their expectation of him being the starting quarterback.

First, Brissett, who has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since the Nov. 12 game with Pittsburgh, took the bulk of repetitions with the starting unit this week.

Then there’s the fact general manger Chris Ballard didn’t add a third quarterback to the active roster to provide possible depth behind backup Scott Tolzien in the event Brissett didn’t gain medical clearance Friday afternoon from an independent neurologist.

“He’s been fine,’’ Chuck Pagano said Friday. “He’s been fine. Got all the snaps.

“Don’t anticipate any hiccups.’’

The only players ruled out of the game are defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder) and tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring).

Linebacker John Simon returns after missing the last three games with a stinger and safety Clayton Geathers will make his first appearance of the season. Geathers spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery in March to repair a bulging disc in his neck.

Pagano wouldn’t talk about how the coaching staff plans on utilizing Geathers against the Titans, but reiterated the team will monitor his workload.

Safety Matthias Farley is expected to be a full-go Sunday despite being limited in practice at times this week with a knee injury.

Swoope update

There remains a possibility tight end Erik Swoope will be added to the active roster and make his first appearance of the season against the Titans. He’s been on the injured reserve list after requiring knee surgery during the preseason.

“Still waiting (to find out),’’ Swoope said in the locker room. “I guess we’ll find out. I don’t know.

“I’m going to be prepared for whatever. I feel good. I feel like myself when I’m out there and when I watch myself on tape. It looks like me.’’

Swoope’s availability would be important considering Daniels being ruled out. The only healthy tight ends are Jack Doyle and Brandon Williams.

