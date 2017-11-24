Kick off the holiday baking season with Red Velvet Cookie Cake
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen
Red Velvet Cookie Cake
Yield: Serves 10 to 12 people
Ingredients for the cookie
- 1 3/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 to 2 Tablespoons red food coloring
Ingredients for the cream cheese frosting
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions for the cookie cake
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray springform pan with nonstick spray and set aside. If you don’t have a springform pan, a cake pan will also work.
- Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
- Beat together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla extract and beat again. Add red food coloring — mixture should be vibrant red.
- Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Add dough to springform pan and use wax paper to press down the dough until the stop is smooth. Bake for about 18 to 22 minutes, or until the top is set and the edges start to pull away from the pan. Let cool before frosting
Directions for the frosting
- Beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth and evenly combined. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. If frosting isn’t thick enough, add a little more powdered sugar.
- Once cookie cake has cooled, pipe frosting around the edges and decorate with sprinkles if desired.