× Kick off the holiday baking season with Red Velvet Cookie Cake

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen

Red Velvet Cookie Cake

Yield: Serves 10 to 12 people

Ingredients for the cookie

Ingredients for the cream cheese frosting

Directions for the cookie cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray springform pan with nonstick spray and set aside. If you don’t have a springform pan, a cake pan will also work.

Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Beat together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla extract and beat again. Add red food coloring — mixture should be vibrant red.

Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients and mix until just combined.