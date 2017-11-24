× Noblesville’s Ice Plaza at Federal Hill Commons opens for season

NOBLESVILLE,Ind. –The Federal Hill Commons Ice Plaza opened Friday, offering residents a new outdoor recreational activity this winter in downtown Noblesville.

The temporary ice rink is open daily through January 8, 2018, except on Christmas Day.

“Federal Hill Commons was designed to be a year-round park, so we are happy to offer this winter activity for people to enjoy this great downtown asset and we know the excitement for ice skating has grown as the rink has been constructed during the past two weeks,” Mayor John Ditslear said.

From today through December 24, Ice Plaza hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. After Christmas, hours will be extended for enjoyment during winter break.

It will open daily at 11 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The rink will close early at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

All ages are welcome to participate and rental ice skates range from kid to adult sizes. Skating aids are available for children needing extra support while on the ice.

Admission is $12 and allows for untimed skating all day. Guests may bring their own skates if they prefer, but renting skates is included in the admission fee. Admission rates of $10 are available for groups of 10 or more and also to those patrons that participate on special themed skate nights.

Special event and themed nights will include food trucks and other fun activities starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Theme Nights include: November 24 – Frozen; November 25 – Small Business Saturday; December 1 – Elf Party & NFD Toy Drive; December 8 – Flannel Frost; December 15 – Grinch and Ugly Sweaters; December 22 – Cake & Skate; and December 29 – Public Safety Night.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.federalhillcommons.com/iceplaza to bypass the ticket line at the ice rink; however, the discounted $10 tickets will only be available at the rink.

For additional information about the Ice Plaza, daily hours, advanced tickets, special events and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.federalhillcommons.com.