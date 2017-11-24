Police identify two masked robbers who allegedly stole thousands from woman with MS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people in Madison County face felony charges after police say they stole thousands of dollars from a woman who suffers from MS.

Becca Bailey was blindfolded and robbed inside of her own home back in June. She did not think the situation could get much worse until she found out one of the suspects was a former friend.

“Friends suck,” said Bailey.

Investigators say they identified the two masked robbers as her former friend Sabrina Jo Catron and Blade Allen Corbin.

“They had the bottoms of their faces covered up but she has different eyes. She does not have regular brown eyes and there is no way of mixing her up with anyone,” said Bailey.

Bailey who suffers from MS says the two stole thousands of dollars in cash from her home. Sabrina had been in her home just days before the robbery.

“At the time this happened I was caring for her dog that I had for a year and a half or so,” said Bailey.

The 33-year-old has a hard time getting around and says the duo targeted her because they knew she could not physically fight them off.

“It is really still a frustrating thing,” said Bailey.

Lt. Darwin Dwiggins of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says Corbin was already behind bars for another crime and quickly turned Catron in.

“When we got Mr. Corbin and interviewed him he made admissions to the robbery and then implicated Sabrina,” said Lt. Dwiggins.

Right now, Catron is still on the run.

“Sabrina is also facing burglary, robbery, criminal confinement, and theft charges. She has not yet been found and there is a warrant for her arrest,” said Lt. Dwiggins.

Police believe desperation for drug money fueled this crime as it has with dozens of other crimes in Madison County.

Now, Becca and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department want Sabrina to know police are confident they will catch her.

“It is on the way. It was a really dumb thing that you had to do…really dumb,” said Bailey.

If you have information on Catron’s whereabouts call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.