Police: Indiana driver arrested for cocaine possession after falling asleep at wheel

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a Richmond man Thursday night after his vehicle ran off the road near US 40.

Martin Gonzalez, 19, was taken into custody after he told police he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police had a reason to believe Gonzalez was impaired and called over a nearby K9 partner.

During the search, police said they found a baggie of cocaine.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, OWI and minor consuming alcohol.

Gonzalez was booked into the Wayne County Jail.