Police seeking suspect after robbery at Chase Bank in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police are investigating a Friday morning bank robbery.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 2057 N. State St.

The suspect, described as a black male, entered the bank and demanded cash. It was unclear if he displayed a weapon, police said.

“The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank,” said Deputy Chief Matt Holland with Greenfield police.

Holland said no one was hurt during the incident. They’re asking anyone who may have seen something during the robbery to contact them.

“We’re working in conjunction with the FBI violent crimes task force, so if anybody has information, please contact our dispatch at 317-477-4400,” Holland said.

Officers were canvassing the area for surveillance footage at nearby locations.