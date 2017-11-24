× Police: Two bodies found in south side home Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police confirm that they discovered two bodies in a home on the south side.

Just before 5:30 p.m., IMPD was called to the 4500 block of Stone Mill Dr.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after the discovery of the two bodies.

Police say the bodies had obvious signs of trauma.

IMPD says it appears to be an isolated incident. There is currently no threat to the area.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.