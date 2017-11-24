Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Police: Two bodies found in south side home Friday night

Posted 6:21 PM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:33PM, November 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police confirm that they discovered two bodies in a home on the south side.

Just before 5:30 p.m., IMPD was called to the 4500 block of Stone Mill Dr.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after the discovery of the two bodies.

Police say the bodies had obvious signs of trauma.

IMPD says it appears to be an isolated incident. There is currently no threat to the area.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.