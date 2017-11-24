× Police: Two women found dead in south side home after murder-suicide Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police say the two women found dead in a south side home is the result of a double murder-suicide.

IMPD officials say the suspected killer was found dead out of state. Metro police are working with officials from that jurisdiction to figure out the suspect’s relationship to the victims and a possible motive.

Just before 5:30 p.m., IMPD was called to the 4500 block of Stone Mill Drive following a 911 call from the father of one of the victims.

Investigators say the female victims, 27-year-old Mallory Jackson and 20-year-old Meredith Opel suffered some sort of trauma.

Investigators said they were being very methodical and careful in their approach to determine exactly what happened.

“Based on the amount of agencies that we have represented here we want to make sure we do our due diligence and make sure we aren’t missing anything,” said IMPD Sergeant Christopher Wilburn, “so that’s why there is a heavy police presence as well as the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident, but are asking for the public to call IMPD if they have any information.