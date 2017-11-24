Quiet and cooler to end the weekend; November’s final week to end warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDY WARM UP IS BRIEF

A warm wind blowing Friday afternoon and the temp tug-o-war continues! The long holiday weekend forecast remains on track. We were expecting a surge in temperatures today. We've reached 59-degrees at 4 pm, the Normal for November 3rd and are up 14-degrees from 24 hours ago.

A cold front is in our future - scheduled to pass around sunrise Saturday so plan on a downturn in the temperatures to close out the weekend. Clouds may be plentiful Saturday early but this front will pass without any real precipitation.