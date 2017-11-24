× RECIPE: Turkey Cranberry and Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich

Turkey Cranberry and Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

4 slices Cranberry Walnut Bread

6 slices Brie, rind removed

4 slices Turkey Breast, about 6 ounces

¼ cup Cranberry Sauce

½ each Avocado

2-3 tablespoons Butter

Instructions

Heat a skillet on medium. Butter one side of each piece of bread. On unbuttered side of 2 slices of bread layer half of brie, half of cranberry sauce, 2 slices of turkey and a few avocado slices. Place slice of bread on top, buttered side up, cover with a lid and grill in skillet until bread becomes golden. Flip sandwich once, cover again with lid and cook until cheese melts and bottom piece of bread becomes golden. Cut in half and serve hot.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; For more unique recipes, visit www.cchconsultants.com