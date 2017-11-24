× RECIPE: Turkey Cranberry Brie Wontons

Turkey Cranberry Brie Wontons

Ingredients

3 cup Cranberry sauce, homemade or canned whole berry

1 Tbs. Prepared white horseradish, drained

6-8 ounces Brie Cheese, rind removed and 1 inch cubed

1 1/2 cup Chopped cooked turkey, skin and bones removed

1 med. Onion peeled and finely chopped

2 Tbs. Soy sauce

1 16-oz. pkg. Wonton wrappers

Non-stick cooking spray

Directions

For dipping sauce:

In a small bowl combine cranberry sauce with horseradish. Stir to blend. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

For wontons:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine cranberry sauce, turkey, onion and soy sauce. Mix until well combined. Lay 1 wonton wrapper on a smooth, dry surface. Spoon 1 rounded Tbs. of filling in the center of wonton and place a piece of cubed Brie in the middle of it.

Lightly brush the edges of wonton with cold water. Bring two opposite corners of wonton together and press to seal. Place wonton triangle on prepared baking sheet. Continue with remaining filling and wonton wrappers.

Alternatively, the wontons can be wrapped up like a “beggar’s purse” and lightly squeezed towards the top to seal. Lightly spray each wonton with cooking spray. Bake until wontons are crisp and light brown, about 12-15 minute. Remove from oven.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; For more unique recipes, visit www.cchconsultants.com