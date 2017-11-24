× ‘She said YES!’: Tony Stewart announces engagement on Twitter, shows off giant rock

Tony Stewart is putting the bachelor life in the rearview mirror.

The Columbus native and NASCAR star took to Twitter on Thanksgiving to announce that he’d gotten engaged.

Stewart posted a photo of the ring for girlfriend Pennelope Jimenez, captioning it with, “She said YES!”

Stewart and Jimenez, a model, have been together since 2016. The engagement is a bit of a surprise because Stewart has joked in the past that he’d never get married.

In September, host Dan Patrick of “The Dan Patrick Show” asked Stewart if he was getting married, to which Stewart responded with a resounding no.

“Who told you that? I’ve made it [as a bachelor] 46 years!” Stewart told the radio host.

But that has, apparently, all changed for Stewart, who posted a photo of Jimenez’s impressively sized ring.

Stewart was in the headlines earlier this week when a Florida woman was arrested on stalking charges after she said Stewart snubbed her for an autograph. Police said she orchestrated an 18-month harassment campaign against Stewart, his family and his company.

But Stewart’s clearly trying to put that past him now with his engagement.

Several NASCAR drivers took to social media to congratulate “Smoke”:

Tony Stewart has taken up cycling and gotten engaged. pic.twitter.com/BdIWRRMaNp — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 24, 2017