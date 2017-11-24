× Southern Indiana man facing murder-for-hire charges dies in shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife died in a shooting.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Mark McCane of Floyds Knobs was found dead Wednesday night in a New Albany home. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a man who owns that home was found outside it with a gunshot wound to the hand, and the shootings remain under investigation.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop tells the News and Tribune that McCane was arrested last year on charges that he tried to hire someone to kill his ex-wife.

That killing was never carried out, but McCane’s trial on with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges in that case was scheduled to start Jan. 22.