Two bodies found in south side home Friday night investigated as murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police confirm that they discovered two bodies in a home on the south side.

Just before 5:30 p.m., IMPD was called to the 4500 block of Stone Mill Drive following a 911 call from what investigators said was a “third party.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after the discovery of the two bodies, which they said had obvious signs of trauma. Investigators say the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Investigators said they were being very methodical and careful in their approach to determine exactly what happened.

“Based on the amount of agencies that we have represented here we want to make sure we do our due diligence and make sure we aren’t missing anything,” said IMPD Sergeant Christopher Wilburn, “so that’s why there is a heavy police presence as well as the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.”

Despite it appearing to be an isolated incident, investigators are asking for the public to call IMPD if they have any information.