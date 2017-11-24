× Warm and windy Friday with quiet travel weather this weekend

Happy Black Friday! We have a warm afternoon on the way with a lot of sunshine!

Southerly winds will increase this afternoon helping boost temperatures into the mid 50s!

It looks great if you are headed to Monument Circle for the lighting! Breezy but dry with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Overnight a cold front arrives, increasing clouds with a few sprinkles possible. Any lingering clouds Saturday morning clear out by the afternoon with breezy northerly winds. Another warm up to start next week, but rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.