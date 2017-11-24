INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One small purchase can make a big difference. Small businesses want you to skip the big box stores this holiday season. You're invited to do your holiday shopping at the Women and Minority Small Business Market. Two of the event's organizers stopped by FOX59 to show off some of the products that will be available.
Women and minority small business market
-
Former Pacer helps launch platform to help minority and women-owned businesses
-
Small Business Saturday shopping
-
Robert Herjavec & The Small Business Revolution
-
Utility companies joining together to prevent scams
-
Keep your pets safe from these four holiday season hazards
-
-
PHOTOS: DNR raids Brownsburg Taxidermy, owner under investigation for corrupt business practices
-
Your Town Friday: Aunt, niece go into business together in North Salem
-
Tips to avoid scams targeting gift cards ahead of the holiday shopping season
-
Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt open for business
-
Smart plug for holiday decorations
-
-
Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy protection, will keep stores open
-
Fatal shooting outside Indy Family Dollar follows series of armed robberies at the business
-
German holiday tradition comes to Carmel