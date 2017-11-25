Fire in near south side condominium sends one man to the hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A two story condominium fire early Saturday morning on the near south side causes one man to go to the hospital.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a condo fire in the 1500 block of North College Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on-scene at College Ave Condo’s, they witnessed heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit.

A 45-year-old, single man lived in that unit where the fire started.

He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man told firefighters he was cooking food on the stove and is unsure how the fire started.

He evacuated his unit and alerted occupants of the adjacent unit.

The adjacent unit suffered slight water damage in the garage area, but was otherwise undamaged.

The damage caused in the unit where the fire originated is estimated at $80,000.

Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the other 5 units in the building.

The fire is currently under investigation.