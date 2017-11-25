× Great travel weather this weekend

Happy Saturday! We hit 59º on Black Friday ahead of a cold front. The front is moving through this morning and will keep our afternoon highs a little cooler through the weekend.

Skies clear out quickly behind the front as high pressure returns, giving us a sunny weekend!

A great night to check out the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle! A little chilly for tailgating at the Colts game Sunday, but it will be a seasonal afternoon.

Temperatures surge into the 60s to start the week! A few cold fronts move through Indiana after Wednesday, increasing cloud cover, bringing some rain showers and cooler air to end the week.