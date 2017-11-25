× IU Health investigating after nurse allegedly posts controversial tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IU Health is investigating after one of their nurses allegedly posted a controversial Tweet that surfaced Friday on social media.

Taiyesha Baker is facing an internal investigation by IU Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.”

IU Health released a statement regarding the matter on Saturday morning.

“We are aware of the situation. Our Human Resources Department is investigating this issue and will take appropriate action.”

A spokesman confirmed with FOX59 that Baker is a registered nurse, but declined to comment on what hospital she is currently employed at.

In deleted social media posts, Baker claimed that she worked in pediatrics.

Only IU University Health and Methodist have pediatric floors under their umbrella.

Public nursing license records show that Baker was most recently issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 and that it expires on Oct.31, 2019.

She obtained the RN license by passing an exam.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.