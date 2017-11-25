× IU Health nurse no longer an employee after investigation into controversial tweet

UPDATE – IU Health has fired Taiyesha Baker, who was a nurse in their system, after an internal investigation into her social media posts while employed.

A spokesmen for IU Health released the following statement on Sunday afternoon.

“ A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.”

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IU Health is investigating after one of their nurses allegedly posted a controversial Tweet that surfaced Friday on social media.

Taiyesha Baker is facing an internal investigation by IU Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.”

IU Health released a statement regarding the matter on Saturday morning.

“We are aware of the situation. Our Human Resources Department is investigating this issue and will take appropriate action.”

A spokesman confirmed with FOX59 that Baker is a registered nurse, but declined to comment on what hospital she is currently employed at.

In deleted social media posts, Baker claimed that she worked in pediatrics.

Only IU University Health and Methodist have pediatric floors under their umbrella.

Public nursing license records show that Baker was most recently issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 and that it expires on Oct.31, 2019.

She obtained the RN license by passing an exam.

On Saturday afternoon, IU Health released another statement with more information.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee. Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

We will update this story once more information becomes available.