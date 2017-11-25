Local businesses take part in Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IND-- It was an early start to the day for many shoppers morning. They weren't headed to big box stores though. Instead they chose to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

Along Mass Avenue, we found some customers who had lined up more than 3 hours before doors even opened!

About 75 locally owned businesses opened their doors, offering deals and discounts to loyal customers.

"Today means a ton for us. It is my biggest sales day of the year. People wait in line to get in, and it just shows the love and support of the community for us being here," explained Boomerang Boutique owner Felicia Kiesel.

Many businesses also gave out swag bags to some of the first customers through their doors. There is also free parking located in area the until 7PM.