Local wrestlers give back to the community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- "Bad Blood," a local wrestling team, bring the heat in the ring, but give back to the community in their spare time.

It's not all about winning Hammer and Thar, as they told Zach Myers during a visit to our studio, they also are heavily involved in giving back to their community.

Want to catch Bad Blood live? They'll be at the Evansville Salvation Army on Saturday, November 25. Thar and Hammer will be facing off against the Wrecking Crew. To keep up with Bad Blood's future appearances, follow their Facebook page.