Nice weather for days across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –We had a mild day with highs in the mid-50s but tonight it’s getting colder. We’ll have temperatures fall into the upper 20s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

Sunday will be sunny with highs near 50 degrees and winds shifting from northwest to southwest. If you are traveling within Indiana, the weather looks good. If you have friends and family leaving to go back home from the holidays, know that rain and snow is expected through the Pacific Northwest along with a few lake-effect snow showers in western New York.

Monday will be sunny with a strong south wind warming temperatures to the upper 50s. Highs on Tuesday will also be well above average and near 60 degrees.

A strong trough of low pressure will move in Thursday and bring a rain and snow mix to the area. Temperatures are expected to fall on Thursday with lows down in the low 30s by Friday morning. –Danielle Dozier