Southern Indiana man seriously injured after head-on crash Friday night

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – A two vehicle crash between in Dubois County seriously injured a Petersburg man Friday evening.

Just before 6:45 p.m., authorities were called to US231 between Jasper and Huntingburg on the report of an accident.

Investigators determined 21-year-old Christian Stephanek was traveling southbound on US231 when he crossed the center line and struck 74-year-old James Weisman.

Stepanek was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment of a head injury.

Weisman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were total losses. US231 was closed for nearly two and a half hours while the crash was investigated.

The incident remains under investigation.