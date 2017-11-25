Star Trek convention returns to Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's an Indianapolis tradition - every year on Thanksgiving weekend, Star Trek fans from around the state and country converge on Indianapolis for Starbase Indy, a Trek-themed convention. Fans get to enjoy celebrity appearances and autograph sessions, as well as vendors, live music, discussion panels and so much more.

This year, Starbase Indy is also introducing its new mission to celebrate Star Trek's vision of the future through humanitarianism and STEM education today.

We caught up with Starbase Indy's Lisa Meece and Savannah O'Conner, to find out what else fans can expect this year.

Want to attend the convention? Find out about hours and ticket prices here.