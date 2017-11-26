× 8-year-old girl reportedly leads police on chase through Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police say an 8-year-old girl led officers on a chase through Madison County.

Anderson Police Department spokesman Joel Sandefur told The Herald Bulletin that the child was shopping with her mother when she drove off in her mother’s Jeep.

After the girl’s mother reported the theft, officers spotted the girl driving erratically on State Road 32 and the chase began, the newspaper reports.

When the girl refused to stop, authorities reportedly boxed her in and slowed her to a stop in front of the Ricker’s Convenience Store near Main Street in Lapel.

Sandefur told the newspaper that the girl refused to exit the vehicle, so officers had to break out a window to get her out. The child reportedly suffered minor cuts from the window and was treated at the scene.

The newspaper says the girl was arrested and charges are pending.