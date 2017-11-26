Child playing with lighter causes Fountain Square fire, 13 displaced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters responded to a residence fire in Fountain Square on Sunday afternoon that reportedly left 13 people displaced.

IFD confirms the start of the fire was caused by a 6-year-old who admitted to playing with a lighter. They were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lexington Ave. in Fountain Square just before 3:30 p.m.

The lower floor was reportedly rented out by a family who lost their cat in the fire.

The upper floor was reportedly rented out by 7 people. Only one of them was home during the blaze.

Damage is estimated at around $70,000 and all 13 residents have been displaced.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Red Cross for shelter.

