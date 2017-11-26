Cyber Monday deals for the whole family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Cyber Monday is just around the corner and some of the hottest items this year will be available for a deep discount.
From warm weather travel, to the coolest new pillow on the market, you'll want to take advantage of these great online deals.
Katy Mann from Indy With Kids stopped by to show as a few of the items available:
- Brackitz - 40% off
- Tanda Pillow - 40%off & Free shipping
- PARA'KITO - 40% off using the code CYBER
- PLAYMOBIL - 25% off products
- Petmate - 30% off all products & Free shipping