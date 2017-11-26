× Police: Man wanted on warrant fatally shot himself after pursuit through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State police say a Michigan City man wanted on a warrant fatally shot himself following a pursuit through Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

A trooper first came in contact with 30-year-old Michael Lee Jr. around 3:47 a.m. when he stopped to check on his vehicle that was pulled over on the side of I-70 near the 85 mile marker.

The trooper later learned that the man was wanted on a warrant out of St. Joseph County, Michigan for resisting law enforcement.

While speaking to the trooper, Lee reportedly got back in his car and sped away, leading officers on a chase into the downtown area.

IMPD officers were able to deploy stop sticks near New York Street and Sherman, causing at least one of the tires of the suspect’s vehicle to deflate. The chase ended shortly after when the vehicle stopped near Poplar and Pleasant Run.

Police say the driver was found deceased in the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.