Reynolds Christmas display back for the 25th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS Ind-- A popular holiday display in Hamilton county is back yet again this year, bigger than ever before

The Reynolds Christmas light show is celebrating 25 years with more than 120 displays

Each year thousands of people come to Fishers to see it.

For the past 8 years, they have been collecting money and non-perishable food items for the Come-To-Me food pantry at Fishers United Methodist Church.

Organizers say the spare change they collect during the holiday season, goes a long way in helping out those who need it most.

"It's not large gifts, it's change out of an ashtray or a change purse or some dollar bills. Last year it was over $28,000 dollars that we collected which all went to purchasing meat, which we then handed out o our clients<' said the pantry's operation chief Don Greenlee.

Organizers start assembling the display just days after Halloween,

The display is open every night, except Christmas from 5 to 9 pm until New Years day.